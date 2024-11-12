COP29 Conf. Begins With Participation Of Representative Of Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAKU, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The 29th of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29) has begun in the Azeri capital with participation of Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah

The Azerbaijan news agency (AZERTAC) said President Ilham Aliyev and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the conferees, including heads of states and and officials of various levels.

The conference, due until November 22, aims at boosting cooperation at the global level to take tangible measures in fighting climatic change and attain objectives of the Paris treaty on the climate.

The Paris Agreement (also called the Paris Accords or Paris Climate Accords) is an international treaty on climate change that was signed in 2016. The treaty covers climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance. The Paris Agreement was negotiated by 196 parties at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference near

