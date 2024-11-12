Kuwait Presents Tech Experience In Portugal Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has taken part in the Meet Arab Tech forum, held on sidelines of the prestigious international Web Summit (2024), in the Portuguese capital Lisbon for swapping expertise and presenting its experience in the technological sector.

The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Portugal Hamad Al-Hazeem said in a statement to KUNA on Tuesday that the mission made sure that the Kuwaiti private sector would partake in the section on digital at the affiliated Meet Arab Tech Meet, first edition of which was held today.

Ambassador Al-Hazeem said the Kuwait former Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Communication Affairs and the Minister of Youth Daoud Maarefi was among the main speakers at the event. Minister Maarefi conveyed Kuwait's pioneering digital experience namely establishment of Sahel application.

He indicated that the affiliate Arab activity, organized by an initiative by the Council of Arab Diplomats in Lisbon, was intended to facilitate interaction between Arab technological innovators, executives and investors with peers from foreign countries.

Minister Maarefi, meanwhile in a statement to KUNA, affirmed that the participation in the event was aimed at studying other states' experience in the field of and promoting Kuwait's experience at this level. He also shed light during a session on the Kuwaiti private sector's innovations and products. (end)

