Crypto Punishes Sceptics

Date
11/12/2024 4:12:30 AM
Market Picture
The total capitalisation of the Cryptocurrency market approached $3 trillion, rewriting the record set almost exactly three years ago. During the day, the indicator grew by more than 8%. The nature of the movement indicates the liquidation of short positions in the largest coins, primarily bitcoin. At the same time, individual altcoins are increasingly shooting up.
