(MENAFN) Russia’s central still hasn’t reached a policy interest ratio conclusion for the upcoming month, stated Alexi Zabotkin, Deputy Governor, noting that high price surges have been reasonably stable throughout the past one or couple of months.



Zabotkin informed journalists in Moscow on Monday that the policy ratio for next month is projected to increase.



He also added that he didn’t note any interest ratio climb unlikely, Zaboktin stated the conclusion in December is not yet determined.



The conclusion is going to be determined according to the economic picture that he board will see during the middle of December, he stated.



At the end of the previous month (October 25), the central Bank of Russia Federation last elevated the policy ratio to an all-time high of 21 percent, a surge of 200 units.

MENAFN12112024000045016755ID1108875029