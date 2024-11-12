Pakistani Artists Make Strong Case For Grammy 2025

(MENAFNEditorial) The Grammy Awards 2025 could be a landmark event for Pakistani music, with several submissions featuring a bevy of talented Pakistani artists having made waves on the international stage. From upbeat and funky ensemble numbers to Grammy-winning artist Arooj Aftab and acclaimed Ali Sethi, Pakistani artists are hoping for a strong presence at the next iteration of the musical awards.



Coke Studio 15 with three submissions



Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, popularly known as Xulfi, the creative force behind Coke Studio Season 15, has made three high-profile submissions in the "Best Global Music Performance" category.



One of the submissions includes his standout track, "Aayi Aayi," which features Noaman Ali Rajper, Babar Mangi, and Marvi Sahiban which brought to life a folk tale of women standing up to men in a culture where women are usually victimized. Xulfi shared on social media site Instagram how the track’s rich cultural sound resonated with listeners, and urged Grammy voters to consider it...



