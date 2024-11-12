MICHELLE MCLEAN SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL IMPACT ENTREPRENEUR & HUMANITARIAN OF THE DECADE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michelle McLean Honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelle McLean, Miss Universe in 1992, Personality, MC, Motivational Speaker, Founder & Chairperson of the Michelle McLean Children Trust, International Business Officer for Ohlthaver & List Group in Namibia, and the and Liaison for the NIPDB (Namibia Investment Promotions Development Board) in the President's office of the Republic of Namibia.Michelle was recently selected as Top Global Impact Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 and Top Humanitarian of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and excellence within multiple industries.While membership in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor, being chosen as the Top Global Impact Entrepreneur comes with significant meaning, adoration, and respect. This individual inspires, shows gratitude, fosters unity, and creates a sense of belonging. She has demonstrated innovative leadership techniques, motivated others to excel, and prioritized listening to different perspectives.Ms. McLean is exceptional in her industry. She is enthusiastic about her profession and has high standards and ethics in all she does. The IAOTP will recognize her for her achievement at their Annual Awards Gala being held at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel December 2024.With three decades of experience in the media industry, Michelle is a well-known figure internationally. She has excelled in various roles such as a model, television personality, master of ceremonies, speaker, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is a highly-skilled, energetic, outcome-focused leader who has consistently achieved success in her career.Michelle, for over 30 years, is a Global Ambassador for Investment and Eco Tourism in Namibia. She is devoted to conserving wildlife in Namibia and has successfully raised over 40 million dollars for the Michelle McLean Children Trust to support education and community projects since 1992. Michelle states, "There are many investment opportunities in Namibia, from agriculture to mining, and we have the world's highest quality diamonds."“ Investing in our children's education, as our future leaders, is what I'm most passionate about, as well as empowering women” Namibia is one of the leading countries in Eco Tourism with Conservation ingrained in their constitution. Numerous projects are in the pipeline for Renewable Energy, such as Green Hydrogen, as well as new gas and oil findings, which the government is backing to boost employment and investment in Namibia.Michelle started her international modeling career at the age of 13 and later won the Miss Universe title in 1992 at the age of 19, representing Namibia. Between 1992 and 1995, she pursued acting studies in Hollywood, residing in Los Angeles. Michelle has an impressive background in business, as Partner and Director of the Engel & Volkers Property Group in South Africa, Co-founder and Partner of Donna Terra Fine Jewelry, founder of a Media Training Company called Captivate, and a Brands Communication company in South Africa named Brands Rock.Michelle's experience includes being a consultant on Solar Energy for Soitec, serving as a Judge for the Miss Universe Competition in Bangkok, Thailand, and being the Official Presentation Coach for many countries within the Miss Universe Organization. With 25 years of experience as a television host and producer, she has worked on various shows, including reality model search programs, celebrity home showcases, fashion segments, and sports and travel/conservation documentaries.Michelle McLean has been a prominent figure in hosting, presenting, and endorsing various TV and radio shows across the globe. She has been the face of Lux Lotion and was the official voice of MTN (a cellular network in Africa) for over ten years. In addition, Michelle oversees a busy schedule as a Master of Ceremonies and Speaker/Spokesperson for numerous global companies. She has worked with prestigious clients such as The World Economic Forum, Puma, Revlon, Levi Strauss, Volvo, Nike, Ford Motor Company, YouTube, MTV, Fortune Magazine, Louis Vuitton, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.In addition to her successful career, Michelle founded The Michelle McLean University, which provides professional business presentation training from poise to boardroom. She is a recognized Keynote Speaker at conferences on Empowering Women in Leadership. Michelle specializes in techniques scientifically proven to reduce stress and pressure and coping with work interviews, speeches, and presentations. Empowering Women is her passion.Furthermore, Michelle is a dedicated philanthropist who founded the Michelle McLean Children Trust in Namibia in 1992. For the last 32 years it has initiated hundreds of projects including those for international celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Since 2000, the Michelle McLean Primary School has been educating more than 1,100 children annually. In addition, she founded the Michelle McLean School of Excellence, offering scholarships, entrepreneurial training, and financial skills to numerous students. She has recently founded the Michelle McLean Foundation in the US.Michelle has a long history of working as a UNICEF ambassador and collaborating with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as an ambassador for the SOS Children's Villages in Southern Africa. Michelle has devoted her time to fundraising for President Nelson Mandela and the Nelson Mandela Children's Trust. Michelle founded Africa's Finest Safaris, a company specializing in tourism marketing for travelers from the US and beyond. The company offers safaris and tours to Southern Africa, focusing on Namibia.This business is about building relationships with the communities and empowering women in business. Visit for more information.Throughout her illustrious career, Michelle has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to her humanitarian contributions. In 2023, she was honored with IAOTP's prestigious Lifetime Achievement award and appeared on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. Additionally, Michelle graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, featured on the Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Ms McLean was also selected as Empowered Woman of the Year and featured in IAOTP's International Best Selling Book Top 50 Fearless Leaders.In 2021, she was honored as the Top Entrepreneur and Humanitarian of the Year and was showcased on the renowned Reuters Billboard in Times Square, NYC. She will receive her latest honors as Top Global Impact Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 and Top Humanitarian of the Decade at IAOTP's Annual Award Gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December. In previous years, Michelle received recognition from the President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, who was also the owner of the Miss Universe Organization. She was honored with The Lifetime Achievement Award for her philanthropic efforts. Michelle was awarded the Best Title Holder Award at the Global Beauty Awards for her outstanding contributions to both business and philanthropy.Looking back, Michelle attributes her success to her unique experiences as a young model, mentors whom she has learned so much from, and her family, who instilled in her a deep passion for helping others. Time with family and friends and traveling are precious to her, as well as finding ways to improve education for children worldwide, mentoring women, and guiding them on their personal empowerment journeys. The Michelle McLean University is about empowering today's youth, men and women leaders, and our future generation.Michelle is also a Global Ambassador for environment and conservation. Host of the UN World Tourism Organization Conference in Namibia in June 2021. Michelle has a Safari Marketing Company and the Michelle McLean Foundation in the US. Visit Namibia, go on your bucket list safari experience, and contribute to education and skills development with Michelle. She is the International Business Representative of the Ohlthaver & List Group in Namibia and the Tourism and Investment Liaison for the NIPDB (Namibia Investment Promotions Development Board) in the President's office of the Republic of Namibia.Michelle McLean Marketing & PR is her consultancy company, for all business and PR.Michelle is the host of TIP Radio (IAOTP) Top Industry Professionals.For more information on Michelle McLean, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

