Cdnetworks Launches Game Delivery Solution To Enhance Efficiencies With Game Distribution Media Outreach Newswire APAC

SINGAPORE -
Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - CDNetworks, an APAC-leading Network to deliver edge as a service, officially launches its
Game Delivery Solution , an industry-oriented solution designed to enhance gaming platforms with increased efficiencies in the game distribution process.
Leveraging
content acceleration ,
security ,
edge computing , and
streaming technologies, the solution empowers each stage of the game distribution flow to enhance user experiences and operational efficiencies.
Release Stage :
Game Delivery
With a global network of
Points of Presence (PoPs) and advanced features like
Tiered Caching, Prefetching, and File Integrity , this solution ensures fast downloads and timely access to game content and updates, allowing for a smooth pre-launch preparation while providing rapid scaling to handle sudden surges in demand.
Promoting Stage:
Cloud Gaming Accessibility: By deploying Edge GPU instances globally, CDNetworks ensures superior screen rendering and low-latency performance for cloud gaming. This reduces hardware requirements and makes high-quality gaming accessible to a wider audience.
Cost-Effective Streaming for Widespread Social Impact: CDNetworks empowers game streaming platforms with low-latency, cost-effective streaming, ensuring smooth gameplay and enabling platforms to maximize social engagements.
Monetization Stage
:
Enhanced In-Game Shopping Experiences : CDNetworks enhances in-game purchasing by providing CDN capabilities that include
Image Processing,
Virtual Waiting Rooms , and Personalized Recommendations . This support boosts user engagement and monetization strategies through promotional activities and purchasing experiences.
Across all stages, CDNetworks' Game Delivery Solution delivers
Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) to defend against volumetric
DDoS attacks , software vulnerabilities, fraud, and malicious bot traffic. By ensuring platform integrity, CDNetworks empowers gaming companies to deliver secure user experiences while allowing developers and publishers to focus on operational efficiencies and engaging gameplay without security concerns.
"At CDNetworks, we understand the pivotal role that cutting-edge technologies play in driving successful game delivery,"
said Antony Li, Global Head of Infrastructure at CDNetworks
. "Our Game Delivery Solution is designed to empower gaming platforms with unparalleled global reach, reliable performance, and comprehensive protection. We are committed to providing the infrastructure and expertise necessary to help gaming platforms captivate audiences and achieve impactful results."
