Crown Prince Arrives In Azerbaijan To Participate In COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Hussein arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday.

Deputising for King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein is participating in the United Nations Climate Change (COP29), hosted in Baku, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Crown Prince is due to deliver Jordan's address at the conference.

Upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, His Royal Highness was received by Azeri Culture Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan Eldar Salimov, and Jordan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Nahar.