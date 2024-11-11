Crown Prince Arrives In Azerbaijan To Participate In COP29
Date
11/11/2024 11:11:59 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - HRH crown prince Hussein arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday.
Deputising for his majesty King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein is participating in the United Nations Climate Change conference (COP29), hosted in Baku, according to a Royal Court statement.
The Crown Prince is due to deliver Jordan's address at the conference.
Upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, His Royal Highness was received by Azeri Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan Eldar Salimov, and Jordan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Omar Nahar.
