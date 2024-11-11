Parliament Already Renamed Nearly 330 Towns And Villages Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has already renamed about 330 towns and villages that contained symbols of Russian imperial policy or did not meet the standards of the state language.

Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Volodymyr Tylishchak said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, he recalled that the law“On Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonization of Place Names” provided for clear procedures that were to be implemented in 2023-2024 -“within a year of the law's entry into force to eliminate existing names containing symbols of Russian imperial policy.”

endorses draft state budget for 2025 in first readin

“To date, the Verkhovna Rada has renamed about 330 settlements across Ukraine that contain such symbols. This process continues. The Verkhovna Rada still has quite a few names under discussion. In particular, those that do not meet the standards of the Ukrainian language,” Tylishchak added.

He noted that territorial communities could also raise the issue of returning historical names or assigning new names to their settlements.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Rozdilna district of the Odesa region, the village of Pershotravneve was renamed into Hurivske in honor of the soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.