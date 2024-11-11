Reviving Militancy: A Concern

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Ever since the October 20 attack on the site on Srinagar-Ladakh highway killing

seven employees including a doctor, Kashmir Valley has witnessed a succession of militancy related incidents. This is after around two years

that and encounters have returned to the valley. Among these was also the attack in Gulmarg in which two security personnel and two porters were killed. In over three decades of the turmoil

in the Valley, even when militancy was at its peak in the nineties,

Gulmarg has rarely witnessed a militancy-related incident. The attacks have followed the peaceful Assembly elections which have brought the NC-Congress coalition to power and are thus a source of deep concern for not just the newly elected J&K government but also for the centre.



This is not to downplay the gains made on the security front in the valley in recent years. Militancy has by and large shrunk into insignificance in the region.

The number of the local youth taking up arms has come down drastically. And the foreigners seem to be stepping into the consequent void. Jammu division, on the other hand, has been in the news this year mainly for security reasons. Militancy in the region has revived after over a decade of absence. Recurrent attacks have brought Jammu to the edge. And a more or less similar state of affairs is prevailing in the Valley now.



ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is an evolving situation and thus has nothing to do with the formation of the elected government and which has no control over the security situation. Also, there is nothing surprising about the resurfacing of the militancy in the Valley.

The past 35 years have witnessed a rise and fall of violence. And often when we thought the militancy was over, it returned to disrupt the peace. Never had it come so close to extinction as by 2013 when the Valley had a little over fifty militants, only a small number of them locals.



ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years also, the number of local militants in the Valley steeply went down and the recruitment almost came to nought. But here we are again, with the shortfall being replenished by the militants from Pakistan. This has been the story of J&K militancy over the past more than three decades and a factor in its perpetuation. The best counter-insurgency strategy that would help can't be entirely security-centric. It has always alienated people. We need one that reaches out to people and seeks their cooperation. The existing hybrid system of governance is in the best possible position to offer such an outreach and it should be supported in this effort.

