JKBOSE 10Th Private, Bi-Annual Results Soon

JKBOSE 10Th Private, Bi-Annual Results Soon


11/11/2024 7:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is set to release the Class 10 annual (private) and bi-annual exam results for 2024 soon. Students who appeared in these high school exams can view their scores on the official website by entering their roll number and registration number.

Students scoring less than 20% are ineligible for re-evaluation. Eligible students may apply by paying a fee of Rs 495 per subject.

In addition, JKBOSE has already announced the results for Class 12 bi-annual and private exams. Students who appeared in these intermediate exams can check their results online to verify their qualifying status.

The JKBOSE conducted the Class 10 or secondary school private, bi-annual examinations on August 24, 27, 29, 30, September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2024. The exam started with the Home Science paper and concluded with the Computer Science paper. The papers were held in the afternoon shift starting at 2 pm.
Steps To Access
Visit the official JKBOSE website
Find and select the link for“JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Bi-annual/Private.”
Enter the required login details, including roll number and registration number.
View the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2024 displayed on the screen.
Download the provisional mark sheet.
Keep a copy for future reference.
JKBOSE uses a grading system based on percentage ranges to evaluate students' performances.
The direct link for downloading the mark sheet will be available on the website once the results are released.

Kashmir Observer

