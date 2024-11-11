Thousands Queue Up For Army Recruitment In Baramulla

The aspirants queued up before daybreak at Gantmulla in the hope of joining the Army, the officials said. The recruitment drive began on Monday and will continue till Sunday.

While some aspirants said they wanted to join the Army to serve the country, others said they just wanted to earn a decent livelihood.

The rally saw a massive turnout from across the district, including areas like Uri, Pattan, Gulmarg, Kreeri, Rafiabad and Sopore.

Observers say that the recruitment drive was a reflection of the ongoing unemployment crisis in Kashmir.

Despite heavy security arrangements by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and army personnel, the sheer volume of participants presented significant challenges in crowd control.

The rally aims to select around 350 youths from the thousands who attended.

Participants ranged from recent high school graduates to postgraduate degree holders, with some even possessing MPhils and PhDs.

One participant, wishing anonymity, said he was frustrated by the lack of job opportunities.“We are fed up with unemployment,” he said.

“I have been waiting for something like this for years,” said a graduate from Limber village.“This is our chance to change our lives, earn a living and help our families,” he added, his voice filled with hope and determination.

For many, the recruitment rally is a beacon of hope in a region where job opportunities are scarce, especially for educated youth. Mubashir, a graduate from Boniyar, said that recruitment drives like this are few and far between.“The turnout is so high because of the severe unemployment here. Many of us are competing for just a few positions, but we have no choice. We need this,” he said.

Despite the optimism, the rally was not without its challenges. Several participants expressed frustration over the lack of proper crowd control, citing long hours of waiting and difficult conditions.

“We were all eager for this opportunity, but standing for hours in such conditions was difficult,” said one youth, who had travelled from a neighbouring area. Another participant from Kaman Post, Uri, said he waited in line from midnight until midday and is still unsure if he would be able to participate.“I've been preparing for three months, focusing on fitness and specific requirements, but the sheer number of people here makes it overwhelming,” he said.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) was seen appealing to the crowd for discipline and patience, as the overcrowding and lack of organisation led to complaints of jostling and chaos among the participants.

Many participants view such events as a rare chance to secure a stable livelihood.“This is not just about a job; it's about survival,” said one young man.“There are so few opportunities here, and we have been waiting for years for something like this to happen. We don't have the luxury of waiting anymore.” (inputs from Agencies)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now