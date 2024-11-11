BMC Hosts Private Briefing For Eligible Investors
Date
11/11/2024 9:31:15 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, will host a private conference call to discuss its Q2 FY2025 business with certain eligible investors. Interested parties may obtain further details from their
Debtdomain account.
About BMC
BMC empowers 86% of the Forbes Global 50 to accelerate business value faster than humanly possible. Our industry-leading portfolio unlocks human and machine potential to drive business growth, innovation, and sustainable success. BMC does this in a simple and optimized way by connecting people, systems, and data that power the world's largest organizations so they can seize a competitive advantage.
BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries. ©Copyright 2024 BMC Software, Inc.
Investor Contacts:
|
Chet Fenner
|
David
Kushner
|
Vice President
|
AVP
|
Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
|
Corporate
Finance and Investor Relations
|
713-918-1391
|
713-918-2129
|
[email protected]
|
