Emerson To Spotlight Sustainability Progress At COP29

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Industrial leader will showcase innovations accelerating

energy management, emissions reduction and decarbonization

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR ), an industrial leader delivering advanced solutions, will attend

COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, participating in Climate Action's Sustainable Innovation Forum and Hydrogen Transition Summit. Chief Sustainability Officer Mike Train will share his insights on how automation technologies are helping accelerate the transition and the collaboration and investment required to scale breakthrough innovations across emerging clean energy sectors.

Emerson partners with both established industrial companies and new-to-the-world start-ups to advance their commercialization and sustainability roadmaps. The company's technologies and services support four key areas: energy source decarbonization, energy and emissions management, electrification and grid system, and circularity and waste reduction.

"Achieving a sustainable transformation of the global economy by 2050 demands an unprecedented level of collective determination and cooperation among companies, governments and non-profits," said Train. "We must maintain the resolve to work through challenges and make progress, navigating the policy and economics of the transition, and attracting the next generation of talent to the field."

Train will speak during COP29 at the below panels:



Sustainable Innovation Forum – Powering the Future: Rapid scaling of clean energy for stability and resilience, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 11:25 a.m. (local time) Hydrogen Transition Summit – Informed Policy Frameworks: The role of the private sector in supporting informed and ambitious policy, Friday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. (local time)

COP29 attendees can explore Emerson's latest innovations at Stand 102 in the Climate Action Innovation Zone, Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard. The exhibit will showcase examples of how Emerson's Boundless AutomationSM enables its customers to deploy their decarbonization strategies faster and more efficiently.

Environmental sustainability is a business imperative for Emerson and its value chain partners – from suppliers and customers to employees and communities. In 2023, with a continued focus on energy efficiency and Scope 1 emission abatement strategies, Emerson achieved a Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction of 52% since 2021. For its locations worldwide, the company has also procured 49% of electricity from renewable sources, progressing toward its goal to source 100% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

For more information on Emerson's sustainability programs and initiatives, visit ESG Strategy & Progress | Emerson US .

Connect with Emerson via X Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR ) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit

Emerson .



SOURCE Emerson

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED