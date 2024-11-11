Malaysia's Palm Oil Stocks Fall 6.32 Per Cent In October

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Nov 11 (IANS) Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, saw its palm oil fall 6.32 per cent from the previous month to 1.88 million tonnes at the end of October, official data showed Monday.

According to the country's regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board, the country's palm oil production slipped 1.35 per cent month on month to 1.8 million tonnes during the month.

The country's palm oil exports, however, rose 11.07 pe rcent month on month to 1.73 million tonnes. Its palm oil imports also surged 198.19 per cent month on month to 16,347 tonnes, Xinhua news agency reported.