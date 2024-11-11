Putin consents new association with N-Korea

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has officially ratified a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea, which he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un first signed during a visit to Pyongyang in June. The treaty was unanimously approved by both chambers of the Russian parliament, with the lower house, the State Duma, passing it late last month and the Federation Council giving its approval on November 6. Putin formally endorsed the agreement on November 9, according to the Russian legislative portal.



The agreement, titled the "Comprehensive Partnership Agreement between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," will take effect once both Moscow and Pyongyang exchange their ratification instruments.



The treaty outlines mutual commitments, including military and economic support if either country faces foreign aggression. Both parties have pledged to assist each other in times of conflict, in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter. The document further emphasizes the importance of regional and international peace and security.



Additionally, the agreement contains provisions that prevent Russia and North Korea from entering into any agreements with third parties that could threaten each other’s sovereignty, security, or territorial integrity. Both countries also condemned Western sanctions, labeling them as illegal unilateral measures that violate international law and the UN Charter, and pledged not to impose such sanctions on each other.

