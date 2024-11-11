Many deaths get reported in alleged Pakistan terrorist assault

(MENAFN) A deadly explosion at Quetta Railway Station in Balochistan, southwestern Pakistan, has left at least 24 people dead and around 60 injured, with some in critical condition, according to Samaa TV. The blast occurred near a ticket booth just as two trains, including the Jaffer Express to Peshawar, were scheduled to arrive. Authorities have declared an emergency, and rescue teams are at the scene. The have been transported to local hospitals.



The Balochistan Liberation (BLA) insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a bombing targeting a Pakistan Army unit on the Jaffer Express. The group, which has been banned in Pakistan since 2009, has long sought independence for Balochistan.



Quetta’s Senior Superintendent of Police stated that while the explosion appears to be a suicide bombing, the investigation is ongoing. A bomb disposal squad is working to determine the exact nature of the blast. Footage from the scene shows a platform strewn with debris, including military backpacks. Balochistan, a province rich in natural resources, is frequently targeted by insurgents and Islamist militants, particularly due to its geopolitical significance and ongoing infrastructure projects funded by China.

