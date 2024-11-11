UK-Ukraine ties weaken

(MENAFN) Relations between the UK and Ukraine are reportedly souring as Ukrainian officials express frustration with the new Labour government’s failure to deliver long-range missiles, The Guardian reported. Kiev is increasingly displeased as Russian forces make significant gains in Donbass, and concerns are rising over the future of military support from the US under President-elect Donald Trump.



UK Prime Keir Starmer, who assumed office months ago, has yet to visit Ukraine, with some senior officials in Kiev suggesting that a visit would be pointless unless Starmer commits to providing additional long-range weapons like Storm Shadow missiles. One official criticized the lack of action, stating that Starmer's potential visit would be a “tourist” trip if it doesn't bring concrete support.



The delay in long-range weapon deliveries has soured Ukraine’s relationship with the UK, particularly as Starmer’s government seems less responsive than the previous administration under Rishi Sunak. Long-range strikes, such as those enabled by Storm Shadow or ATACMS, are critical to Ukrainian President Zelensky’s strategy for the war, but Moscow has warned that such strikes could be seen as provocations that risk escalating the conflict further.



As the situation on the ground worsens in Ukraine, the UK’s lack of commitment to these vital military resources is a source of growing tension.

