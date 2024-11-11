GCC Sec. Gen. Discusses Cooperation, Regional Developments With UNAMI

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi met on Monday with the UN Secretary-General's representative in Iraq and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Dr. Mohammad Al-Hassan.

Al-Budaiwi and Al-Hassan met to discuss avenues for cooperation between the GCC and the UN mission, along with the latest regional developments and mutual perspectives.

According to a statement from the GCC Secretariat, the meeting, held at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh, marked Dr. Al-Hassan's assumption of his new position.

Al-Budaiwi praised UNAMI's efforts in supporting the Iraqi government and people towards achieving peace, stability, and sustainable development, expressing hope for progress on unresolved issues, particularly those involving Kuwait and Iraq.

He reiterated the GCC's unwavering stance in support of Iraq, underscoring the Council's commitment to Iraq's security, stability, territorial integrity, Arab identity, and national unity.

Al-Budaiwi emphasized the GCC's solidarity with Iraq in its fight against terrorist groups and armed militias to uphold state sovereignty and enforce the rule of law. (end)

