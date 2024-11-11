Car Crashes Into Colombo Lakehouse Building

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 11 (NewsWire) – A car has crashed near the entrance of the Colombo Lakehouse Building, causing significant damage to the property.

The said the car had crashed into the cement fencing near the entrance of the building early this morning.



It is suspected that the car may have crashed due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.



The driver is reported to have emerged unhurt in the incident. The Colombo-Fort Police is conducting investigations into the incident.