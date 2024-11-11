Trump advises Putin not to escalate tensions in Ukraine

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald reportedly had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir on Thursday, during which he advised the Russian leader not to escalate tensions in Ukraine. According to a report from The Washington Post, Trump emphasized the importance of avoiding further actions that could exacerbate the ongoing situation in the region. The conversation appears to have focused on the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine, with Trump conveying a message of restraint to Putin.



During the call, Trump also took the opportunity to remind Putin of the significant military presence the United States maintains in Europe. This point was likely aimed at reinforcing the US's strategic capabilities and its commitment to its NATO allies in the region, signaling to Russia that any further aggressive moves in Ukraine could have substantial consequences. The mention of the US military presence was a clear indication of the strength of America's position on European security matters.



If confirmed, this conversation would represent the first direct exchange between Trump and Putin since the former secured victory in the US presidential election on November 5. The call marks a significant moment, as it is the initial contact between the two leaders in the post-election period, setting the stage for future diplomatic relations and discussions on international security issues. Both Trump and Putin have expressed interest in improving bilateral relations, making their communication an essential step in that direction.



This phone call, however, comes at a sensitive time, with tensions between Russia and the West remaining high due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump's comments to Putin about avoiding escalation highlight the delicate nature of the situation, as any further military actions could lead to broader regional instability. It remains to be seen how this initial exchange will influence US-Russia relations in the months leading up to Trump’s inauguration.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871232