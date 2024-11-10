Asia-Pacific News In Brief (November 11, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW DELHI - Zeno Group has appointed Abhishek Gulyani to lead its India operations and oversee corporate affairs in Asia Pacific. A seasoned communications professional, Gulyani joins from Hill & Knowlton India, where he served as CEO. His appointment signals Zeno's commitment to the Indian and its broader Asia Pacific strategy. Gulyani's focus will be on driving growth, innovation, and delivering impactful campaigns for clients.



SYDNEY - Pure Public Relations has launched a new division, Pure Impact, dedicated to creating social impact campaigns. The division will leverage the agency's expertise in strategic communications, combined with behavioral science and market research, to develop effective campaigns for not-for-profits, charities, and socially conscious companies.



SINGAPORE - The Sandpiper Group has strengthened its financial and professional services team with the appointment of Hermen Chow. Based in Hong Kong, Chow (pictured) brings a wealth of experience in reputation management and advisory, having worked with leading law firms, real estate companies, and financial institutions. Her appointment underscores Sandpiper's commitment to growth and expansion in the Asia Pacific region.



AUCKLAND - Tonic Communications has been selected as the official media relations partner for Auckland Design Week 2025. The agency will help build awareness of the event in New Zealand and internationally, positioning it as a key event for the design industry. Tonic will leverage its expertise in media relations to amplif the event's message and attract a diverse audience.



HONG KONG - Montieth SPRG has been appointed as the official public relations partner for Insurtech Insights Asia 2024, Asia's largest insurance conference. The conference, to be held in Hong Kong on December 4-5, will explore the impact of technology on the insurance industry. MSPRG will lead PR efforts to raise awareness, attract attendees, and position the conference as a premier platform for industry leaders to network, share insights, and drive innovation.



SINGAPORE - APRW has expanded its client portfolio to include several prominent local brands. The agency will provide a comprehensive range of services, including public relations, strategic counsel, and event management, to Sterra, Lunch Actually Paktor Group, Mathilde Singapore, and Envoku.



