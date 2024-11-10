Armed Attack In Mexico Kills At Least 10

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Foreign reports have indicated that armed assailants attacked a bar in the city of Queretaro in central Mexico, leaving at least 10 people dead.

According to AFP, Juan Luis Ferrusca, the head of public security in Querétaro, reported that at least four armed individuals entered a bar on Saturday, November 9th, and began shooting.

The attackers arrived in a van/truck and entered the“Los Cantarititos” bar, located in the historic district of the city, before opening fire.

Ferrusca confirmed that 10 people were killed, and 7 others were in the attack.

Though one suspect has been apprehended, the motives for the attack remain unclear, and the identities of the perpetrators are still unknown.

Local authorities have reported that the vehicle used in the shooting was found, but it had been set on fire by the attackers.

Notably, Queretaro has been considered one of the safest cities in Mexico, according to NDTV.

The attack in Querétaro highlights the ongoing security challenges in Mexico, even in regions previously regarded as secure. Further investigations are underway.

