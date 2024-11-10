(MENAFN) in Greece have blocked trucks transporting weapons to Ukraine, protesting NATO's support for Kiev. On Wednesday, members of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and its youth branch, KNE, staged the demonstration in the town of Tyrnavos in Thessaly. Several dozen activists blocked a highway to prevent six trucks, carrying missiles and ammunition from a local base, from proceeding to Ukraine.



The protesters, waving banners and chanting slogans, condemned and the Greek for their role in the Ukraine conflict. KKE Member of the European Parliament, Vasilis Metaxas, accused the government of involving Greece in an "imperialist war" on behalf of business interests, criticizing the transport of dangerous materials through a densely populated area.



The trucks eventually rerouted, but protesters continued their demonstration with a march through the town, supported by local residents and the mayor, Stelios Tsikritsi. Tsikritsi expressed opposition to the war, stating that the people of Tyrnavos would not allow their town to be used to transport "death."



Greece, alongside its EU allies, has been supplying Ukraine with weapons and ammunition in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Last month, Athens also signed a security agreement with Kiev to assist in training Ukrainian pilots for US-made F-16 fighter jets. Russia has warned that Western military aid to Ukraine will only prolong the conflict.

