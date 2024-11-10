Australia’s envoy tells US to remove anti-Trump posts

(MENAFN) Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the US and former Prime Minister, has removed all social posts and articles criticizing Donald following his victory in the US presidential election. Previously, Rudd had called Trump “the most destructive president in history” and a “traitor of the West,” accusing him of tarnishing America's reputation. However, after Trump’s win, Rudd congratulated the president-elect on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the strong relationship between Australia and the US and expressing eagerness to work with Trump on global challenges.



Rudd's office issued a statement explaining that the decision to delete his past criticisms was made out of respect for the US presidency. It clarified that these remarks were made during Rudd’s tenure as head of an independent think tank, not as Australia's ambassador, and that deleting the posts aimed to avoid any confusion about his views or the official stance of the Australian government. The statement also expressed Rudd’s desire to strengthen the US-Australia alliance under Trump’s leadership.



Earlier, Trump had responded to Rudd’s criticisms, describing him as “a little bit nasty” and warning that any hostility would jeopardize Rudd's position. Similarly, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who had previously harshly criticized Trump, also changed his tone, congratulating him and expressing the UK's willingness to work with the new administration.

