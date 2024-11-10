Trump plans on pushing ‘freezing’ Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's team is reportedly exploring several options to end the Ukraine conflict, one of which would involve freezing hostilities along the current front lines and having Ukraine suspend its aspirations for the near future. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump, who defeated Kamala Harris in the presidential election, has repeatedly pledged to end the war within 24 hours of taking office. While no detailed plan has been finalized, different factions within his team are vying to shape his foreign policy approach. Some allies, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, advocate for a deal that doesn't heavily favor Moscow, while others, like potential national security adviser Richard Grenell, may push for a quicker resolution, even if it requires Ukraine making significant concessions.



The proposed plan would involve Ukraine agreeing not to seek NATO membership for at least 20 years, with the US continuing to supply weapons to help deter Russia. It would also establish a demilitarized zone along the front lines, but notably, US troops or international organizations like the UN would not be tasked with maintaining peace. Instead, the proposal suggests that European allies, such as Poland, Germany, the UK, and France, would be responsible for peacekeeping efforts, with the US providing training and logistical support but no direct military involvement.

