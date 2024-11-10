Lukasek Guides Harb To Victory At Al Uqda Racecourse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Rabban Racing-owned Harb (QA) yesterday stormed to victory at the 2nd Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Sealine Cup (Division 2) at Al Uqda Racecourse. Harb, trained by Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, secured victory by a narrow short head with jockey Tomas Lukasek in the saddle in the 1400-metre race for Local Thoroughbred Conditions 3-year-olds and up.

Previously, in the Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate for 3-year-olds over 1300m, Doha Bu Thaila (QA) secured the victory by an impressive two and a half lengths under jockey Soufiane Saadi for Wathnan Racing and trainer Alban de Mieulle. Osama Omer E Al Dafea-owned Ghassan (IRE) won the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate for 3-6-year-olds over 1300m, with Saadi in the saddle.

The day's opening race saw Eng. Dhafi Rashid H A Al Marri's Djedahess (FR) winning the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for 4-year-olds over 2100m.