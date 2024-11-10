Invest Qatar, UBS Successfully Conclude Joint Finance Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) and UBS celebrated the successful conclusion of Finance Summit 2024, a two-day joint event held in Doha.

The summit brought together esteemed institutional investors, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and major entrepreneurs from both regional and international business communities. The event's thought-provoking agenda engaged participants in insightful discussions on the Middle East's role in the digital and green economy. It also explored the investment opportunities emerging from Qatar's growth as a financial hub. Additionally, the panel sessions delved into critical topics, such as the role of the Middle East in the global economy, sustainable and innovative technologies and investment strategies in volatile markets.

Key highlight of the summit included a fireside chat with H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance of the State of Qatar. The discussion focused on the pivotal role of the Middle East in the global economy and offered valuable insights into the future of finance within the region.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said:“This summit not only reinforces Qatar's position as a leading global hub for international business but also amplifies its dedication to embracing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet future challenges in the financial landscape. Our vision for Qatar is one that harmonises economic progress with sustainability. This summit serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to shaping a financial ecosystem that stands the test of time, ensuring prosperity for our nation and the world.”