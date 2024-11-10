Ukraine Mod Spox Wins Poetry Contest In Austria
11/10/2024 2:09:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The spokesman for Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, won a poetry competition organized in Vienna within the European Network of cultural cooperation, EUNIC Austria.
The Embassy of Ukraine in Austria reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
"Five brilliant authors from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, France, and Ukraine presented their works, each in their own style, which crossed the boundaries between text and personality, creating live performances. As befits a real poetry slam, the audience chose the winner, and this time Ukraine conquered their hearts!" the report says.
At the poetry standoff, Ukraine was represented by Dmytro Lazutkin – a poet, journalist, television producer and military serviceman, laureate of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine, who serves as a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Dmytro Lazutkin was appointed spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in April 2024.
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Austria
