1936 -- Four Palestinian teachers arrived in Kuwait by land to work at Mubarakiya and Ahmadiya Schools, the first non-Kuwaiti teachers to work in Kuwait in line with a recruitment decision by the Council of Education.

1968 -- State of Kuwait established a College. The first batch was enlisted in October 1969.

1994 -- Iraq's Revolutionary Council acknowledged, in a statement, Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial safety and independence in compliance with UN Security Council 833 (1993).

2010 -- UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced that Fayza Al-Kharafi, a Chemistry Professor at Kuwait University, won its 2011 L'Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science award for Africa and Arab regions due to her scientific research in corrosion in water treatment and oil industries.

2012 -- State of Kuwait was registered in the Guinness World Records for organizing the biggest ever fireworks to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the constitution.

2019 -- Kuwait shooter Saud Habib qualified to Tokyo 2020 Olympics after snatching bronze in the Skeet Shooting competition of the 14th Asian shooting tournament held in Qatar.

2020 -- Assistant Secretary for Cultural Affairs at the Kuwait National Council for Culture Arts, and Letters Mohammad Al-Asousi passed away at age 56 after a long illustrious career.