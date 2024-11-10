Chipmakers are within top 10 most notable companies worldwide

(MENAFN) Based on Marketcap data compiled by Turkish news agency, US-based artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Nvidia led the ranking of the world’s top 10 most valuable companies, while Taiwan Semiconductor Company (TSMC) secured the eighth spot among the multi-trillion-dollar firms.



Nvidia led the world ranking with its USD3.6 trillion cap, taking the top point with its AI chips and resolutions, in addition to high-performance as well as sought=after graphics handling points on the market.



The firm, based in California, newly allocated in self-driving vehicle as well as humanized robots, extending its upcoming goods lines and achieving a bigger market.



Apple was the top two on the list with a market cap of USD3.4 trillion, proceeding Microsoft with USD3.1 trillion, Google parent firm alphabet with USD2.2 trillion, Amazon with USD2.2 trillion, Aramco, which is a Saudi oil and natural gas firm, with USD1.8 trillion, as well as Meta Platforms, that owns social media giant Facebook, with USD1.4 trillion.



TSMC, the biggest chipmaker in the world, marked eight with a market cap of more than USD1 trillion. It provides notable 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips for tech giants, including Apple, Nvidia, as well as Qualcomm for deploy in high performance smartphones and AI applications.



At the same time, conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway marked ninth with a USD991.1 billion market cap, with Tesla at USD953 billion.

