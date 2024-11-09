King, In Phone Call, Congratulates Trump On Election Win

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, in a phone call on Wednesday congratulated US President-Elect Donald on winning the presidential election.

In the phone call, His Majesty highlighted the deep-rooted ties of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, stressing keenness to enhance them and bolster cooperation in various fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King stressed the need to step up international efforts to safeguard regional and global stability and security, noting the United States' pivotal role in this regard, the statement said.