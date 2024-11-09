Qatar Dismisses Reports Of Withdrawal From Mediation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Spokesman of the Qatari of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al-Ansari refuted as "inaccurate" the reports that his country gave up its role as mediator in the ceasefire-hostage release talks between Hamas and the Israeli authorities.

He also dismissed the reports, circulated earlier Saturday, that Qatar decided to close Hamas's office in Doha.

"The State of Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate -- if an agreement was not reached in that round," Al-Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) quoted him as saying in a statement.

"Qatar will resume those efforts with its partners when the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war and the ongoing suffering of civilians.

"The State of Qatar will then be at the forefront of making every good effort to end the war and return the hostages and prisoners," the spokesman explained.

Al-Ansari affirmed Qatar's rejection of the unjustifiable attempts to prolong the negotiations and use them as a ploy to continue the war with a view to serving "narrow political purposes."

He reiterated Qatar's commitment to supporting "the brotherly Palestinian people" until they regain their legitimate rights, foremost among which is the right to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Regarding the alleged closure of Hamas office, he said the main goal of the office is to serve "a channel of communication" among the concerned parties.

"This channel has contributed to achieving a ceasefire in previous stages, and exchanging hostages and detainees of women and children in last November," the spokesman added. (end)

