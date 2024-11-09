Social Affairs Min. Affirms Support For Heritage Activities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on Saturday support for the national heritage activities that embrace the Kuwaiti identity across all generations.

Al-Huwailah made this statement to KUNA during the opening of Salmiyah popular cafe. She extended her gratitude to the 965 team for for heritage and craft fairs and Kuwaiti innovators for their participation.

She expressed her gratitude to the members of the Social Fund for Popular Cafes for their continuous efforts in embracing Kuwaiti heritage, noting the series of cafes that have been renewed and developed to meet citizens' expectations.

Popular Cafes Season in Kuwait is part of a series of Ministry of Social Affairs initiatives aimed at reviving heritage sites and activating them as social hubs that attract citizens and residents to Kuwaiti culture. (end)

msa







MENAFN09112024000071011013ID1108868585