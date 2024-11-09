Army Chief Reviews Security Situation In J & K's Kathua

The visit of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to Kathua, bordering Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, comes amid stepped up anti-terrorist operations across Jammu region where two village defence guards were shot dead by the after their abduction in a latest attack in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

“General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited forward units of Rising Star Corps deployed in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir and was briefed on the existing security situation. (The) COAS also interacted with troops & commended them for their high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on 'X'.

