2 More Poliovirus Cases Found In KP, Sind

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two more polio cases have been detected in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces, pushing up this year's tally to 48.

Additionally, wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has been found in environmental samples collected from the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gujrat in Punjab.

Dawn quoted an official of the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of as confirming the detection of the WPV1 cases.

One polio case was reported from Ghotki (Sindh) and another from the Dera Ismail Khan district of KP, bring Pakistan's tally for the current year to 48.

The official said:“So far, 23 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 13 from Sindh, 10 from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.”

