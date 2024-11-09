عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 More Poliovirus Cases Found In KP, Sind

2 More Poliovirus Cases Found In KP, Sind


11/9/2024 2:07:07 PM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two more polio cases have been detected in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces, pushing up this year's tally to 48.

Additionally, wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has been found in environmental samples collected from the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gujrat in Punjab.

Dawn quoted an official of the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of health as confirming the detection of the WPV1 cases.

One polio case was reported from Ghotki (Sindh) and another from the Dera Ismail Khan district of KP, bring Pakistan's tally for the current year to 48.

The official said:“So far, 23 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 13 from Sindh, 10 from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.”

mud

Views: 0

MENAFN09112024000174011037ID1108868213


Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search