Camping Season An Opportunity To Enhance The Local Environment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Maintaining the wellbeing of the local environment and strictly adhering to the safety measures should be the top priorities of campers while enjoying the camping season at the various designated areas across the country.



A number of Qatari men, who have already started to prepare their camping areas for this winter camping season, stressed that campers should avoid any misconducts or practices that would negatively impact the local environment. They should also adopt a positive approach to nature, where they would use the period of camping to help improve and maintain the natural surroundings such as planting new trees suitable to the local environment and take care of these, and avoid causing any harms to the natural green cover of some areas.



Meanwhile, they stressed that to enjoy convenient and trouble-free camping season, they should make sure that all the recommended safety standards are strictly followed, including using high quality and tested equipment, well-insulated wires, avoid making fire in the open at the direction of the wind, and use high-quality LNG cylinders keeping them secured in the designated places.



Nasser al-Nuaimi said that all campers should adhere to the instructions of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in this regard. They should be very careful to maintain the wellbeing of the various components of the Qatari environment. He also urged young campers to avoid stunt driving for their own safety and the safety of others in the surrounding areas. Besides, he warned that lighting up a fire inside tents could cause lots of unexpected damages that sometimes could not be easily controlled.



Ahmed al-Sahli stressed that campers should take extra care when handling LNG cylinders and avoids keeping them within the direct sunlight or near a source of fire and heat. In addition, electric connections and wiring should be done by highly qualified technicians and should be inspected regularly to detect any possible malfunctioning before the situation gets out of control. He also urged campers to regularly keep the place and its surroundings clean and depose of the waste at the designated areas only.



Jabir al-Ahbabi pointed out that campers should be keen to plant some local trees at their camping sites and take care of them all through the camping period until handing over the place to the concerned department.



Kifah al-Dossari said that the winter camping season gives young people a unique opportunity to enjoy nature in old way of the ancestors, so they should be very careful to help in the protection of the natural scenery and meadows, avoiding any irresponsible practices that may harm the environment.

