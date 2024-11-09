Harris cautions US regarding ‘dark times’

(MENAFN) US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially conceded the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, delivering a speech in Washington, DC. Despite the outcome, Harris expressed hope for the future and emphasized the ongoing fight for the ideals her campaign championed.



Though she refrained from conceding on Tuesday night, as it became clear had surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory, Harris acknowledged the result in a speech at Howard University on Wednesday. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said, highlighting the disappointment felt by many of her supporters.



She expressed pride in her campaign and thanked President Joe Biden, her running mate Tim Walz, and her husband Doug Emhoff. However, Harris made it clear that while she concedes the election, the struggle for her political vision would continue. "I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she declared, pledging to carry on advocating for her party's principles through voting, legal avenues, and public discourse.



Harris also called for a peaceful transition of power and urged Democrats to remain steadfast despite the electoral setback, describing her party's ideals as representing "America at our best."



MENAFN09112024000045015687ID1108868109