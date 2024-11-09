D-Central Technologies Expands Production Of Antminer Space Heater Edition And Quiet Mining Heaters For Home Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antminer Slim Edition Space Heater

D-Central ramps up production of quiet heaters, offering an eco-friendly solution to offset heating costs while supporting decentralized mining.

- Jonathan Bertrand, CEO, D-Central TechnologiesMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D-Central Technologies, Canada's foremost provider of Bitcoin home mining solutions, has announced an increase in production of its specially modified, quiet Bitcoin mining heaters tailored for residential and small-scale use. With new models and enhanced modifications, D-Central's Antminer Space Heater Edition for the S9, S17, and S19 series, as well as the innovative Antminer Slim and BitChimney, provide users with efficient, low-noise solutions for home heating and Bitcoin mining.With an anticipated rise in demand for eco-friendly, dual-purpose technology, D-Central's custom-modified products serve as an economical alternative to traditional space heaters, offering the added benefit of Bitcoin mining. These units operate quietly, with sound levels ranging from 50-55 decibels, thanks to D-Central's advanced modifications and silent fan installations.The latest additions to D-Central's lineup include the Antminer Space Heater Edition models for the S9, S17, and S19 series, the Antminer Slim, and the BitChimney by AltairTech. Each of these devices has been modified with quiet, high-efficiency fans that allow them to operate at low noise levels, making them ideal for home environments.Traditional space heaters often produce more noise than D-Central's mining heaters, making these units a practical choice for those looking to enhance their home heating setup with minimal sound disturbance. The Antminer Slim, for instance, operates with a single hashboard using D-Central's Loki configuration, which runs on a standard 110/120V outlet. This model generates moderate heat while performing Bitcoin mining tasks, adding a layer of functionality to what would otherwise be a typical heater.D-Central's BitChimney , designed by AltairTech, is a standout model in the lineup, offering a compact, one-hashboard setup optimized for 110/120V use. The BitChimney serves as a reliable, dual-purpose heater and Bitcoin miner for home use, fitting seamlessly into smaller residential spaces. With noise levels capped at around 50-55 decibels, the BitChimney delivers quiet, steady warmth and operates efficiently, making it a viable choice for supplemental home heating.“Our goal is to provide high-performance mining solutions that are quiet, efficient, and fit well within home environments,” said Jonathan Bertrand, Founder & CEO of D-Central Technologies.“With products like the BitChimney and Antminer Slim, we're addressing a need for devices that can provide both heat and mining functionality without excessive noise, making them suitable for both living spaces and work areas.”D-Central's dedication to user comfort is reflected in its unique modification techniques. Each unit in the Antminer Space Heater Edition series is equipped with specialized fans that reduce sound output while ensuring effective cooling. This is achieved through D-Central's silent fan installation, as well as its 3D-printed airflow mining boxes, which optimize ventilation and reduce operational noise.The Antminer Space Heater Editions are available in S9, S17, and S19 models, allowing customers to select a device that best meets their heating and mining needs. With third-party firmware options like Braiins OS+ available, users can further fine-tune their units to reduce fan speed, control power levels, and minimize noise output.With the holiday season and colder months approaching, D-Central has scaled up production to ensure sufficient supply of its Antminer Space Heater Edition and other quiet mining units. Bitcoin's recent price increase has spurred interest in home mining setups, and the expanded production capacity will allow D-Central to meet high demand in both Canadian and international markets.“By increasing our production capabilities, we're ensuring that our customers receive their orders promptly, even during peak demand,” Bertrand said.“We encourage early ordering to ensure availability, particularly as Bitcoin prices continue to climb and more individuals consider dual-purpose Bitcoin mining heaters for their homes.”D-Central's Antminer Space Heater Edition products offer a sustainable heating alternative, converting electricity into both Bitcoin and warmth, with minimal waste. By harnessing the excess heat generated during mining, these units provide an energy-efficient option for home heating. In comparison with traditional heaters, which solely consume power without offering additional benefits, D-Central's dual-purpose mining heaters offer a practical return on investment for eco-conscious users.For households with access to renewable energy sources, like solar power, these devices also present an opportunity to use surplus energy productively, transforming unused power into both heat and Bitcoin. This model is particularly attractive to individuals who aim to reduce their environmental footprint while contributing to the decentralized Bitcoin network.Beyond standard home heating, D-Central's quiet mining heaters can be used in a variety of settings, including workshops, garages, and small commercial spaces. For larger applications, such as buildings or shared spaces, clusters of these devices can serve as a primary heat source, particularly in colder regions.D-Central's lineup offers multiple options, allowing users to select models that align with their specific needs and environmental conditions. For example, while the Antminer Slim and BitChimney are ideal for smaller rooms, the higher-capacity Antminer S19 Space Heater Edition can provide additional warmth, making it suitable for larger spaces or workshops.To help customers set up and maintain their mining heaters, D-Central offers comprehensive guides and resources on its website, covering topics such as noise reduction, power management, and sustainable home mining. Those interested in learning more about D-Central's solutions can visit the company's website at D-Central Technologies, where in-depth articles and product information are available.Additionally, D-Central provides ongoing support and bitcoin miner repair services to ensure that customers get the most out of their devices. With a focus on customer satisfaction, D-Central is committed to delivering high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of the Bitcoin mining community.Founded in 2016, D-Central Technologies is Canada's leading provider of Bitcoin mining solutions, specializing in innovative products, ASIC repair services, and educational resources. Known for its commitment to quality and environmental sustainability, D-Central serves a diverse clientele, from individual hobbyists to large-scale operations. With a mission to make Bitcoin mining accessible and efficient, D-Central's dual-purpose products are transforming home heating solutions and advancing decentralized mining efforts worldwide. For more information, visit D-Central Technologies.

