Borrell Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has arrived in the Ukrainian capital as part of his last official visit.

He wrote this on X , Ukrinform reports.

Borrell stressed that this was his fifth visit to Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and his last one as the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"EU support to Ukraine has been my personal priority during my mandate and will remain on top of the EU's agenda," he wrote.

Photo: Josep Borrell Fontelles / X