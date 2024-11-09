One Killed, 13 Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa
Date
11/9/2024 5:15:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, a nighttime attack by Russian drones injured 13 people, including two children, and killed one woman.
This was reported on Telegram by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, as per Ukrinform.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="odesa_prokuratura/706" data-width="100%"></script>
"According to the investigation, on the night of November 9, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive attack using UAVs on Odesa and its suburbs. As a result of the attack, a local resident was killed, and 13 people were injured, among them two boys aged four and 16. Information regarding other victims is being clarified," the statement reads.
In the city, high-rise buildings in two residential complexes, private houses, warehouse facilities of a private enterprise, and citizens' cars were damaged, with at least 10 vehicles completely destroyed by fire.
Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Read also: Ukrainian defenders shoot down
32 drones overnight
It is noted that the inspection is ongoing, and a complete list of damages and destructions is being determined.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian nighttime attack on Odesa caused damage to several high-rise buildings, private houses, administrative buildings, and warehouse facilities.
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108867918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.