One Killed, 13 Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, a nighttime attack by Russian drones 13 people, including two children, and killed one woman.

This was reported on Telegram by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, as per Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on the night of November 9, the Russian carried out a massive attack using UAVs on Odesa and its suburbs. As a result of the attack, a local resident was killed, and 13 people were injured, among them two boys aged four and 16. Information regarding other victims is being clarified," the statement reads.

In the city, high-rise buildings in two residential complexes, private houses, warehouse facilities of a private enterprise, and citizens' cars were damaged, with at least 10 vehicles completely destroyed by fire.

Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is noted that the inspection is ongoing, and a complete list of damages and destructions is being determined.

