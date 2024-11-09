Woman Dies During Treatment; Family Alleges Rape & Murder By Youth

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) Tension is brewing at Canning in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal following reports of a suspected rape of a woman at a lodge.

The suspect in this case, a youth who first accompanied the woman to the said lodge and then took her to a nearby doctor's chamber where she subsequently died, has gone missing.

The members of the victim's family have lodged a complaint of rape and murder against the suspect at the local station, following which the cops have initiated the processes of investigation in the matter and are tracking the youth.

The body of the 47-year-old victim has been sent for post-mortem and whether the matter is a case of rape and murder or not will be known only after the autopsy report is available.

Sources from the South 24 Parganas district police said that as per preliminary information available after questioning the employees of the lodge and the doctor concerned, the woman accompanied by the suspect came to the lodge on Friday afternoon.

On the same evening, the suspect came out of the room that he hired at the lodge and told the employees that the woman had become seriously ill.

Thereafter, with the help of the lodge employees he took the woman to a nearby doctor.

As the doctor became busy examining her, the suspect quietly left the chamber and went missing after that.

Later on Friday night the woman died and the local police station was informed about it.

The cops then informed the family members of the victim, who on Saturday morning lodged a complaint of rape and murder against the suspect at the local police station.

The cops have started an investigation in the matter and have also sealed the room of the lodge that was hired by the suspect.

Meanwhile, the local people have told media persons that the activities at the said lodge had been questionable for quite some time and it was suspected to be a hub of illegal activities.

West Bengal had been in the negative headlines for the last few months, following reports of series of events of rapes and rapes and murder and in many cases the victims have been minors.

The most talked-about event in the recent past had been the rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August this year.