Cambodia Marks 71St Anniversary Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Nov 9 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia, today, commemorated the 71st anniversary of its independence from the French colonial rule.

The celebration was held under the auspices of the nation's King Norodom Sihamoni, and was attended by Prime Minister, Hun Manet, Senate President, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and National Assembly President Khuon Sudary.

Representatives of foreign corps were also among thousands of participants at the one-hour event, held at the Independence Monument in the capital, Phnom Penh.

During the commemoration, Sihamoni laid a wreath and lit the ceremonial victory fire, inside the Independence Monument, to symbolise the country's independence.

In a text posted on his official social media platform today, Hun Sen said that, Nov 9 reminded people of a noble mission launched by late Cambodian King Father, Norodom Sihanouk, to demand independence from the French colony.

“King Norodom Sihanouk, the Father of Independence, had sacrificed both physical and mental energies, in his royal crusade to gain full independence for Cambodia,” he said.

At the end of the celebration, pigeons and balloons were released as a sign of independence and freedom.

The nation gained its independence on Nov 9, 1953, after 90 years of French colonial rule.– NNN-AKP

