J & K's Health Sector In Deep Crisis: CM Omar

Speaking at a function at the SKICC, the CM addressed the urgent need for both immediate action and long-term planning to revitalize the sector.

Omar underscored that over the past decade, the region's healthcare system had received little support or development.“Despite efforts by the previous NC-led government, the health sector has not seen any significant expansion in terms of new health centres or updated facilities,” Omar lamented.

The CM made these remarks while he was distributing orders to newly appointed medical officers, reiterating his commitment to improving healthcare across the region.

In a call to action, Omar emphasized that the NC government is dedicated to providing quality healthcare services to even the remotest parts of Jammu and Kashmir. He further expressed his concern that residents in far-flung areas are still relying on army-organized medical camps due to the scarcity of civilian doctors.“We should not need army doctors to treat our people,” Omar said.“Our own doctors should be able to serve them.”

He said that there was dire need of a vision document for

healthcare reform at premier healthcare Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura.

The CM said that he would have one-to-one meetings with Director, SKIMS, Dr. Ashraf Ganaie, to restore the prestige of the renowned healthcare institution.

He promised several initiatives in the near future aimed at elevating the quality of care across the state, stating that the upgradation of the health sector would be a top priority for his government.

“As we move forward, we will introduce various reforms that will not only improve the healthcare infrastructure but also ensure better patient care for the people of J&K,” the CM added, signaling a renewed focus on transforming healthcare delivery in the region.

