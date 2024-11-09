Met Predicts Light Rain, Snow In J&K On Nov 10-11

According to the forecast, generally dry conditions will prevail across the region until November 9, offering residents a brief respite.

However, a change in weather is anticipated between November 10 and November 11, with light rain and snowfall expected over the northern and central parts of Kashmir, particularly affecting higher elevations.

Following this brief wet spell, dry weather is expected to return from November 12 to November 14. Another round of light rain and snow, concentrated in the higher regions, is forecasted for November 15 and November 16, with scattered locations likely to experience precipitation.

The Met has also issued advisories for local farmers, encouraging them to proceed with the harvesting and secure storage of crops in view of the upcoming weather conditions. Additionally, residents, especially commuters in the Kashmir plains, are advised to prepare for mist or shallow fog during early morning and late evening hours, which may affect visibility.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now