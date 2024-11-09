عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Met Predicts Light Rain, Snow In J&K On Nov 10-11

Met Predicts Light Rain, Snow In J&K On Nov 10-11


11/9/2024 12:15:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Meteorological department has issued a detailed weather forecast and advisory for the Jammu and Kashmir, covering the period from November 8 to November 16, 2024.

According to the forecast, generally dry conditions will prevail across the region until November 9, offering residents a brief respite.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a change in weather is anticipated between November 10 and November 11, with light rain and snowfall expected over the northern and central parts of Kashmir, particularly affecting higher elevations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this brief wet spell, dry weather is expected to return from November 12 to November 14. Another round of light rain and snow, concentrated in the higher regions, is forecasted for November 15 and November 16, with scattered locations likely to experience precipitation.

The Met has also issued advisories for local farmers, encouraging them to proceed with the harvesting and secure storage of crops in view of the upcoming weather conditions. Additionally, residents, especially commuters in the Kashmir plains, are advised to prepare for mist or shallow fog during early morning and late evening hours, which may affect visibility.

Read Also J&K Records 74% Deficit Rainfall In October J&K Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09112024000215011059ID1108867520


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search