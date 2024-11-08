Qget Celebrates 'Keralolsavam' With Traditional Grandeur

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qget (Government Engineering College, Thrissur Alumni, Qatar chapter) celebrated Keralolsavam 2024 with an event that captured the spirit of Onam and Kerala's cultural legacy.

The event, marking both Onam and Kerala Piravi, showcased traditional Kerala festivities with grandeur and flair, drawing members and families together in a colourful celebration.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by treasurer Varghese Varghese followed by a presidential address by Tomy K V. Formal inauguration was done by lighting a traditional lamp by senior members John E J, Rajan C K, Tomy K V, Dr Gopal H Rao, vice-president, Keralolsavam's overall co-ordinator and cultural secretary Shahna Zubair in the presence of all management committee members.

To the rhythmic beats of Chenda Melam by Melam Doha, the mythical King Mahabali made a grand entry, symbolising the spirit of Onam.

The cultural performances included dances by both adults and children, an Onam-themed fashion show by the youngest members, and a medley of songs. A performance by the band Ekkoz and fun games were among the other highlights.

Qget general secretary and Keralolsavam executive co-ordinator Gopu Rajasekhar thanked the sponsors, programme co-ordinators, participants and audience whose support was instrumental in the success of the event. The next highlight on Qget calendar is a bowling competition on November 14, a statement added.

