Roshchyna's Body Not Returned To Ukraine

During the latest repatriation efforts, Ukraine did not receive the body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died while in Russian captivity.

This was reported by Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War, in a comment to Ukrinform.

When asked whether Roshchyna's body had been returned, he stated: "Unfortunately, the body of Victoria is not here."

As Ukrinform reported, on November 8, 563 fallen defenders' bodies were returned to Ukraine following repatriation efforts.

The death of journalist Victoria Roshchyna became known on October 10. The circumstances of her death remain unclear. According to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), Roshchyna was supposed to be included in one of the upcoming prisoner exchanges.

Victoria Roshchyna went missing in August 2023 during a trip to territories occupied by Russia. Human rights organizations reported that she was held in two of Russia's harshest prisons.