Lubinets Meets With Moskalkova In Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets met with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova in the Republic of Belarus. The meeting took place with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Lubinets announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Lubinets, the main result of the meeting was the repatriation of the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian defenders.

Lubinets also noted that Ukraine, in carrying out its humanitarian mission, once again facilitated the reunification of families. As a result of the talks, a 91-year-old woman was reunited with her son.

"In this way, we show that family reunification is the most important thing, and we hope that our communication on this issue will continue," the ombudsman emphasized.

Lubinets and Moskalkova also exchanged lists of prisoners of war visited by both sides and letters.

“We also launched a new format: we handed over letters from Ukrainian relatives to Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia,” emphasized Lubinets.

He informed that he had spoken with the senior official from the International Committee of the Red Cross missions in Ukraine and Russia and once again insisted on the ICRC's access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians.

“I would like to emphasize that I am interacting with the Russian Ombudsman to resolve humanitarian issues, return Ukrainians home, and obtain information about our citizens in Russia,” Lubinets said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the bodies of 563 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation efforts.