World Housing Forum Calls For Tackling Housing Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The World Forum on Friday urged nations of the globe to address the housing issues as a main condition for accelerating implementation of the 2030 development agenda for humankind.

The 12th edition of the forum in a final declaration stated that housing is a human right, noting that some three billion people worldwide suffer from housing issues and 1.1 live in haphazardly built dwellings or illegal shelters.

Housing is a basis for attaining sustainable development, the conferees have affirmed in their forum's final declaration. They have also called for securing housing for all segments and peoples. (end)

