World Housing Forum Calls For Tackling Housing Issues
11/8/2024 7:09:30 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The World housing Forum on Friday urged nations of the globe to address the housing issues as a main condition for accelerating implementation of the 2030 development agenda for humankind.
The 12th edition of the forum in a final declaration stated that housing is a human right, noting that some three billion people worldwide suffer from housing issues and 1.1 live in haphazardly built dwellings or illegal shelters.
Housing is a basis for attaining sustainable development, the conferees have affirmed in their forum's final declaration. They have also called for securing housing for all segments and peoples. (end)
