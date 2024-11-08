Baycare Celebrates Its Teams' Dedication During Hurricanes

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare salutes its team members and all first responders in a new commercial evoking their service during crises.



All 33,000 of BayCare's team members supported hurricane preparation and recovery efforts during the unprecedented hurricanes that hit West Central Florida in September and October. And like so many dedicated to keeping our community safe, more than 16,000 BayCare team members reported to duty to care for patients during these unprecedented storms.



BayCare team members and Feeding Tampa Bay work together in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton to distribute essential supplies to support the community's recovery.

"Hurricanes Helene and Milton were no match for our extraordinary team members who showed, once again, their deep commitment to our patients and each other," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "We are proud to be here for our community, and we are inspired by all those who serve in these times of uncertainty."



About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare .

